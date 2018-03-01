Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi

Our client is seeking to hire:



Accounts Assistant

(1 Post)

Location: Nairobi

We are looking for reliable Accounts assistant who will be providing administrative support to the accountant, undertaking clerical tasks such as typing, filing, making phone calls, handling mail and basic bookkeeping

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Ensure safe custody of company cheque books, legal documents and vehicle logbooks.

· Ensure prompt receipting of all cash, cheque and credit card sales proceeds as collected

· Ensure prompt banking of all cash and cheque collections on daily basis

· Monitor and control receipts for counter sales activities and ensure posting to the cash book

· Monitor all counter sales activities ensuring that proceeds thereof are banked promptly and complete

· Prepare payment vouchers and write cheques as required.

· Update cash books on daily basis ensuring positive bank balance is maintained at all times.

· Process payment vouchers and receipts in SAP and ensure accuracy of cash transactions data in the system.

· Prepare monthly reconciliation of GL cash accounts to Cashbooks.

· Handle operational/office petty cash and reimbursements

· Maintain proper filling system for receipts, cheque payments and bank statements and correspondence

· Follow up and ensure all outstanding debtor balances are received within agreed credit terms

· Receipt debtor payments and allocate in the system

· Prepare weekly aged debt analysis report and discuss with the manager.

· Prepare and dispatch monthly customer statements and reconcile debtor accounts

· Maintain customer files, update billing matrix and advise management when contracts are due for renewal

· Any other duty that might be assigned to you by management from time to time.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

· At least CPA (2)

· At least 1-year relevant working experience.

· Proficiency in accounting software.

How to Apply

Send your applications to jobs@careermanagementcentre.com by 6th April, 2018.

Indicate the position title in the email subject

Career Management Centre is an equal opportunity Employer and does not discriminate the Interviewee on the basis of race, Gender, Sex and religious affiliation.