Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi (60K)

Job Title:

Accounts Assistant

Industry: Education Institution

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 50k-60k

Our client is a privately owned and managed mid level educational institution.

They seek to hire an Accounts Assistant who will provide comprehensive financial accounting and management support across all the departments in the institution.

He/She will carry out their functions under the direct supervision of the Finance Manager.

Responsibilities

· Keep an accurate financial tracking system for the entire Student fee payments; including charges for supplementary, repeat units, exemptions and installment payments.

· Follow up on due payments.

· Preparation of weekly fee collection reports, monthly and quarterly tutor claims reports for purposes of planning and payment processing.

· Assist in student examination clearance and refund procedures in relation to their fee payment status.

· Preparation of vouchers and submission to accounting department; ensuring, attachment of all relevant supporting documents with vouchers.

· Providing input for Cash advance requests or requisitions and help in collection of the supporting documents for these requests.

· Assist in preparation and monitoring of budget and financial expenditures and their conformity to the work-plan; specifically in relation to tutor payments and departmental budgets and prepare budget revisions. Produce financial reports; communicate with the Finance Manager on the financial issues.

· Be responsible for day-to-day financial procedures including supplier payments, debt collection, and information sharing and filing ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken. Ensure the invoicing and billing agreements are correctly in place for all key suppliers.

· Perform other duties as determined by the Finance Manager.

Qualifications

· Degree in a Business related field with a CPA II qualification.

· At least 3 years experience in Finance and accounts management

· Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers

· High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office products especially Excel (ability to create pivot table) and financial systems (QuickBooks).

· Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.

· Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner

· Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours.

· Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.

· Must have good interpersonal skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 6th April 2018.