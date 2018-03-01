ABABU NAMWAMBA is cursed, Can a normal human being do this? Both mother and daughter tasted his D!CK

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, seems to have been cursed by someone.





How do you impregnate your brother wife’s, sire a daughter with her and then have s3x with the same daughter when she reaches 15 and also impregnate her.





This guy asks the hard question after that recent expose which took social media by storm.





See post in the next page and tell us what you think about Ababu’s s3x appetite.



