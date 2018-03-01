A cop at Central Police station service no 75172 should be sacked, this is what she did after taking bribe (PHOTOs).

, , , , 16:57


Saturday, March 31, 2018 - A cop based at Central Police Station service no 75172 should be sacked.

This driver who was driving a Toyota Prado hit a Subaru driver from behind and then bribed this cop at Central Police Station to write a report alleging that it’s the driver who was driving the Subaru that hit him.

Here’s a post by the Subaru driver crying for justice. 

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno