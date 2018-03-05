5 Administrative Assistant Jobs in Kenya

Administrative Assistant



Duma Works is recruiting an Administrative Assistant for our client; a leading retailer of office supplies in Nairobi.

Job brief

We are looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Assistant include providing support to the managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs and managing the company’s general administrative activities.

Responsibilities

· Answer and direct phone calls

· Organize and schedule appointments

· Plan meetings and take detailed minutes

· Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms

· Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

· Develop and maintain a filing system

· Update and maintain office policies and procedures

· Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers

· Maintain contact lists

· Provide general support to visitors

Requirements

· Proven experience as an administrative assistant

· Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

· Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines

· Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular)

· Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

· Attention to detail and problem solving skills

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

· High School degree; additional qualification as an Administrative assistant or Secretary will be a plus

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3317”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3317 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Monday, 02 April 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.