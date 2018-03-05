5 Accounts Assistants Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacant Positions:

Accounts Assistant

(5 Posts)

Location: Nairobi – Kenya

Industry: Hospitality

Our client a market leader in Hospitality is urgently seeking to hire dynamic and result oriented Accounts Assistant.

Position Summary: The Accounts Assistant will be required to assist in day to day finance operations and He/she is primarily responsible for computing, recording, collecting, analysing and verifying numerical data for use in maintaining accounting records of the financial operations of the Restaurant.

Additionally, He/she will be responsible for generating bills and collecting all revenue owed to the Restaurant in an accurate, timely manner in accordance with accounting policies and procedures.

Also Assist the finance manager in directing the financial activities of the Restaurant and other matters by performing the following duties;

Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist in managing revenues received and dispersed including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, audit, General Ledger reporting.

· Cash handling functions for the restaurant and reconcile all cash dropped at the cashier’s desk.

· Assist with analysing financial statements on a monthly basis and report any variances to the concerned department heads.

· Assist with financial and tax audits.

· Assist with preparing tax returns and corporate reporting requirements.

· Assist the financial Controller with systems administration, G/L account reconciliation, budget preparations, inventories, monthly closings and full P & L responsibility.

· Assist financial Controller with completing the year-end audit process.

· Review and approve all reconciliation and audit work papers.

· Perform follow-up billing and credit collection documentation and inform Controller of any potential uncollected accounts.

· Reconcile credit card back-up to General Cashier Summary and inform Controller of any discrepancies.

· Bill out credit cards (AMEX, DINERS, etc.) and maintain accurate and legible logs for all credit cards.

· Reconciles bank statements.

· Prepare wire transfer confirmations for reimbursable invoices.

· Prepare credit card authorizations for Visa, Master, Diners etc. and send to vendors.

· Verify if credit card service charge is billed correctly for all credit card transactions.

· Reviewing all ledger details, city ledger and deposit ledgers to validate proper payment and revenue posting.

· Review the postings, payments, revenue and guest balance reports on a daily basis.

· Ensure correct taxation are applied on all billing software like Point of Sale (POS) and SAP, ERP software’s.

· Maintains accounting databases by entering data into the accounting program.

· Assists with reimbursable invoicing.

· Set up new accounts in accordance with established credit policy.

· Assign unique AR number to new approved accounts on the Back-office software.

· Assist in reconciling open account status items.

· Input General Cashier Summary and maintain binder.

· File and distribute credit card cancellations, bulletins and credit warnings.

· Process and follow-up on all returned checks accepted as cash payment.

· Record General Ledger reconciliation.

· Analyse revenues, commissions and expenses to ensure they are recorded appropriately on a monthly basis.

· Rotating monthly audits of inventories / Enter final inventory totals into spreadsheet.

· Any other job-related duties as and when assigned by the Financial controller.

· Accomplishes accounting and organisation mission by completing related results as needed.

Key Competencies & Qualifications

· Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Finance/Accounting or any other Related discipline from a recognized institution and a CPA -Sec 4

· Must at least 1-2 years’ work experience with previous accounting Office experience or experience in Hotel or Hospitality Related Finance and Accounting.

· Proficiency with MS Office (Excel / Word) and experience with PMS like Opera, Protel, Visual One, Sun Finance, Oracle Finance, SAP etc.

· Strong organizational skills with attention to detail.

· Ability to compile facts and figures.

· Command of the English language both written and verbal.

· Ability to be self-motivated with a positive attitude and a solid work ethic

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 30th March 2018.