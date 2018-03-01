34 Government Jobs in Kenya - EACC

Huduma Centre – Operations Assistant II



Location: Migori, Mandera, Nairobi & Kirinyaga

Job Grade – Eacc “10”

Ref: EACC/ID/OAII/2

(4 Posts)

Reporting to the respective Head of Regional Office

These posts target candidates from Migori, Mandera, Nairobi and Kirinyaga counties only

Responsibilities

· Receiving complaints/information brought to the Commission;

· Analyzing and classifying the complaints and information;

· Interviewing and providing advice to the clients;

· Preparing appropriate memoranda and correspondences;

· Maintaining and updating complaints/reports database;

· Distributing IEC material;

· Collecting and preparing corruption intelligence briefs.

Qualifications

· Minimum working experience of 3 years;

· Diploma in Criminology, Communications, Law, Education, Engineering, Business Management, Business

· Administration, Governance or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in computer application skills;

· Certificate in Investigations lasting not less than three (3) months from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

· Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

1. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

2. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

3. Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

4. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

5. Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies









Forensic – Investigations Officer II

Job Grade -EACC “8”

(20 POSTS)

Ref: EACC/INV/IOII/1

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is established under Section 3 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 22 of 2011, pursuant to article (79) of the Constitution of Kenya.

The Mandate of the Commission is to combat and prevent corruption through law enforcement, preventive measures, education and promotion of standards and best practices of Integrity, Ethics and Anti-Corruption

Reporting to the Deputy Director –Forensic through the Assistant Director –Forensic Investigations

This position is responsible for the investigation of corruption and economic crimes, unethical conduct and trace corruptly acquired assets, process suspects for plea and support prosecution of cases in court.

Responsibilities

· Investigating corruption allegations/reports;

· Identifying, interviewing witnesses and suspects in a matter;

· Collecting of relevant evidence to support the investigation process;

· Ensuring security of evidence and maintain inventories;

· Swearing affidavits for premises search warrants, bank accounts;

· Compiling investigation files;

· Supporting prosecution in court

· Giving evidence in court as the investigation officer of economic crimes;

· Developing and maintain a database of corruption and unethical practices;

· Disruption of corruption and economic crimes networks.

Qualifications

· Minimum five (5) years’ relevant experience;

· Bachelor’s degree in Criminology, Accounting, Procurement, Finance, ICT, Law, Engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Relevant post graduate qualification

· Relevant post graduate training in Investigations from CID Training School or other recognized institution will be an added advantage;

· Membership to relevant professional bodies;

· An analytical mind and problem solving skills;

· Be able to work in a highly computerized environment;

· Excellent report writing skills;

· Demonstrable computer application skills;

· Good interpersonal skills.









Electronic & Print Media – Education Officer II

EACC “8”

(2 Posts)

Ref: EACC/PS/EOII/3

Reporting to the Deputy Director –Education, Training and Public Awareness through the Assistant Director –Education, Training and Public Awareness

This position is responsible for provision of education, training and raise public awareness on ethics, good governance and anti-corruption with the purpose of imparting knowledge, skills and attitudes targeting audiences in the public, private, civil society and the general public.

Responsibilities

· Initiating the design, development and implementation of anti-corruption, ethics and integrity educational programmes in public, private and civil society;

· Designing, developing and dissemination of anti-corruption, ethics and integrity, educational and other publicity materials throughout the country;

· Planning, budgeting and facilitating a range of public outreach programmes to ensure the achievement of the departmental strategy;

· Developing work plans and outlines that structure the work of the department;

· Developing liaison and networks with educational institutions in the promotion of ethics, integrity and anti-corruption programmes;

· Planning and conducting training programmes for education stakeholders;

· Facilitating governance training at a range of levels in public, private and civil society to ensure inclusion from all the sectors;

· Offering creativity and innovation in the design and production of Commission’s Information Education and

· Communication (IEC) materials with a focus towards incorporating anti-corruption, ethics and integrity messages with artistic illustrations;

· Developing liaison with graphic designers, illustrators, editors and printers to ensure that the Department’s

· Information Education and Communication materials meet the highest standards and expectations;

· Reviewing the Department’s IEC material in consultation with supervisor and other relevant stakeholders to ensure their effectiveness and efficacy as tools for anti-corruption public education;

· Facilitating capacity building training for public and state officers in line with requirements of performance contracting;

· Preparing periodic activity and programme reports for submission to the Commission’s Executive Management through appropriate reporting channels;

· Developing liaison and networks with media institutions in the promotion of ethics and anti-corruption programmes.

Qualifications

· Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in scripting and production from a reputable organization;

· Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Media Studies or related disciplines from a recognized university;

· Relevant postgraduate qualification in print and electronic media,

· Creative script writing skills;

· Possess skills and knowledge in documentary production from pre-production to production;

· Demonstrate ability to use and operate a video camera;

· Exceptional ability to edit video using Final Cut Pro;

· Exceptional writing, editing, grammar, and proofreading skills;

· Thorough knowledge of editorial and creative production processes, publication management, and proofreading marks;

· Strong knowledge of trends, tools, and best practices for content creation;

· Working knowledge of web and social analytics tools, metrics, and best practices;

· Demonstrated ability to work strategically, creatively, and collaboratively as part of a creative team;

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, coupled with the ability to set and recommend priorities;

· Proven ability to create strategic, effective content across a wide variety of media and project types;

· Demonstrable computer skills

· Excellent Communication skills;

· Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

· Excellent report writing skills;

· Member of a relevant professional body;

· Good interpersonal skills.









Driver II

Job Grade EACC “11”

(4 Posts),

Ref: EACC/HRAD/DRII/4

Reporting to the Deputy Director –Administration through the Fleet and Logistics Officer

Responsibilities

· Transport staff and material safely and timely

· Driving vehicles and detecting common mechanical faults;

· Detecting minor defects and carrying out minor repairs;

· Maintaining work tickets for vehicles assigned;

· Ensuring safety of the vehicle and passengers on and off the road;

· Maintaining cleanliness of the assigned vehicle.

· Report any instance of accident or mishap to Fleet and Logistics Officer

· Report any injury or damage of vehicles to the Fleet and Logistics Officer

· Keep all records, including receipts for vehicle maintenance

· Dress professionally and in accordance with Commissions’ dress code.

Qualifications

· Minimum period of 4 years active driving experience;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade D plain or its Equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;

· Passed the Suitability Test for Drivers Grade II from the Ministry of Roads and Public Works;

· First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution;

· Adequate knowledge of the Highway Code;

· Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and result.









Office Assistant III

Job Grade EACC “12”

(4 Posts)

Ref: EACC/HR AD/OAIII/5

Reporting to the Deputy Director –Administration through the Assistant Director –Administration

Responsibilities

· Cleaning offices, machines/equipment/apparatus;

· Collecting and disposing waste;

· Photo copying and binding of office documents;

· Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;

· Preparing and serving tea;

· Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;

· Dispatching letters.

Qualifications

· Minimum working experience of 2 years;

· Kenya a recognized institution;

· Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent from

· Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results;

· Certificate in computer application skills will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates, clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further guidance.

To be considered applications should be received not later than 10th April, 2018 at 5.00pm