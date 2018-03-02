2 Administration Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Beacon of Hope (BOH) is a faith based Non-Governmental Organization with a mission of catalyzing sustainable transformation by uplifting the spiritual, physical, economic and social well-being of individuals, families and communities.





Beacon Vocational Training College goal is to offer value centered holistic, quality education and training that produces transformed, skilled, competent, and competitive individuals who are agents of change in society.

Administration Assistant

We are seeking a talented full-time administration assistant to deliver our Customer experience at the Vocational College.

The administration assistant will report to Vocational College Principal and will work in collaboration with BOH Vocational Training College staff.

Key/ Core Responsibilities:

· RECEPTION / excellent customer experience:

· OFFICE SUPPORT/ efficient administration

· RECORD KEEPING and data system management

· Financial record keeping/Book Keeping:

Qualifications /Characteristics

· Diploma in secretarial studies

· Basic book keeping training and experience (Important)

· Proficiency in advanced information communication technology.

· At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Characteristics and Capabilities

· Motivational Fit . Passion for helping change the life trajectories of unemployed youth.

· Effective Communication . Excellent oral and written presentation skills in English

· Commitment to Feedback and Growth . Be self-reflective, openly receive feedback

· Solutions and Results Oriented . A positive, solutions-oriented attitude, drive for excellence.

· The ability to be a team player

· Individuals who are proactive and demonstrates great multi-tasking skills.









Administration Assistant – Kindergarten

We are seeking a talented full-time administration assistant to deliver our Customer experience at the Beacon Academy – Kindergarten.

The administration assistant will report to Head Teacher Kindergarten and will work in collaboration with BOH Academy Kindergarten and primary school staff.

Key/ Core Responsibilities:

· RECEPTION / excellent customer experience:

· OFFICE SUPPORT/ efficient administration

· RECORD KEEPING and data system management

· Financial record keeping/Book Keeping:

Qualifications /Characteristics

· Diploma in secretarial studies

· Basic book keeping training and experience (Important)

· Proficiency in advanced information communication technology.

· At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Characteristics and Capabilities

· Motivational Fit . Passion for helping change the life trajectories of pupils.

· Effective Communication . Excellent oral and written skills in English

· Commitment to feedback and growth . Be self-reflective, openly receive feedback

· Solutions and Results Oriented . A positive, solutions-oriented attitude, drive for excellence.

· The ability to be a team player

· Individuals who are proactive and demonstrates great multi-tasking skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply (write position on subject line) through humanresources@beaconafrica.org stating their overall suitability for the position together with a cover letter, detailed CV that clearly addresses the ability to perform the key responsibilities, references and salary history to;

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

BEACON OF HOPE / P. O. Box 4326 – 00200 /NAIROBI