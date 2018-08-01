You won’t believe why UHURU sent 4 Governors, MPs and MCAs to ISAAC RUTO’s home - Something is definitely cooking about 2022 politics

Friday November 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto , sent a strong delegation comprising of four Governors, a Member of Parliament and 17 MCAs to former Bomet Governor Issac Ruto’s home on Thursday.





Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Samuel Tunai (Narok) and West Pokot's John Lonyangapuo, flew into the home in three helicopters and went for a closed-door meeting with Isaac Ruto that lasted for close to eight hours.





“Recently, they approached me and I told them to come to the grassroots and highlight the issues to the people so that they can understand where we are going,” Ruto stated.





Speaking after the meeting, Mandago said that the meeting was a clear pointer of bigger things that will unfold in the coming days in the political arena.





“We have come here to urge Ruto to work closely with the President and his Deputy in delivering on their development agenda both at the national and regional levels,” Mandago divulged.





Surprisingly, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso was conspicuously missing from the delegation and no one could ascertain her whereabouts.



