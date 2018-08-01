You won’t believe why RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO are dying to have UHURU’s endorsement before 2022 – His partner, RUTO, is watching keenly

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator and FORD Kenya deputy party leader, Boni Khalwale, has blasted National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, saying they are desperate and are dying for President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse their 2022 presidential ambitions.





Speaking during an interview on NTV on Tuesday, Khalwale said the two leaders are interested in the top seat in 2022 and Uhuru's endorsement would grant them about 4.5 million new votes from Mt. Kenya.





However, the former Senator showed the two the middle finger, saying Mt. Kenya region votes had already been won by Deputy President William Ruto courtesy of his loyalty to Uhuru during the two tenures.





"What Kalonzo is doing and what he said is not different from what Raila said and did at the height of handshake.”





“We were also struggling to ask Raila what he had agreed with Uhuru during handshake and his answers were vague just like former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, is asking Kalonzo," said Khalwale.





"These two have an eye on the election of 2022 and are dying for endorsement of Uhuru.”





“They believe their might not be a presidential candidate from Mt. Kenya in 2022 therefore the endorsement guarantees them 4.5 million votes from region," he explained.



