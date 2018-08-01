You won’t believe who owns the 8 guns that were found hidden in Governor OKOTH OBADO’s houses in Migori and Nairobi - This is serious

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado' ’ s Lawyer, Cliff Ombeta , has sought to explain the source of the eight guns found in two homes that belong to the Governor.





According to Ombeta, the three guns found in the house at Migori belong to different people.





He claimed that one gun belonged to an Administration Police Officer who is attached to the Governor as a bodyguard.





The second gun belonged to his co-accused in the case of the murder Sharon Otieno, Caspal Obiero , who was a Clerk at the County Government of Migori.





The last gun belongs to a thief who attempted to steal from the Governor’s house before he was arrested and disarmed.





Ombeta further claimed that all the five guns impounded from his home in Lavington, Nairobi, were reported to belong to his security detail.



