You will never eat CHAPATI and MANDAZI after this-See what DCI detectives caught these traders doing red-handed

Thursday November 1, 2018 -Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi yesterday arrested two people believed to be running a syndicate distributing expired wheat flour around the country.





The two, Joyce Nyambura and Samuel Kamau, were found repackaging different brands of wheat flour which detectives said expired a long time ago.





In a statement, the DCI stated the raid was conducted in a house within Siranga in Nairobi's Dandora area and the two were caught red handed repackaging the flour that expired four months ago.





Among the brands at the scene of crime were several bales of Exe, Dola and Golden wheat flour.





“Detectives yesterday raided a house within Siranga area in Dandora & recovered several Bales of expired Exe Wheat, Dola Wheat and Golden Wheat Flours that were being repackaged after expiring in July 2018.”





“Two people arrested; Joyce Nyambura & Samuel Kamau,” stated the DCI.



