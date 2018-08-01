You want me to retire from Kenya’s politics? Over my dead body! RAILA ODINGA now tells RUTO and his people that he is going nowhere

Sunday November 4, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that he will not quit local politics following his recent appointment to the African Union Commission as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.





Speaking on Saturday in his political home ground of Bondo, Siaya County, Raila told off those calling for his resignation from politics saying his appointment at the AU does not affect his political role.





He noted that he is still the Leader of the Opposition and that he is going nowhere.





“I accepted the AU job so as to unite African issues.”





“But the base of my operations in the AU is in Nairobi; sometimes I will travel to Addis Baba, Lagos, South Africa, Egypt, but my main base will be in Nairobi so I am going nowhere,” said Raila Odinga.





However, the NASA leader urged Kenyan leaders to focus on politics of peace, unity and development.





“I want our people to continue with the politics of bringing peace and unity in Kenya,” he said.



