You must sack Agriculture CS MWANGI KIUNJURI as soon as possible or else... MPs allied to RUTO from Rift Valley now tell UHURU KENYATTA

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Kalenjin leaders in Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, as soon as possible for failing the agricultural sector.





Speaking on Sunday, Kalenjin leaders led by Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kipkelion West MP, Hillary Koskei, and Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader, Hezron Kipngeno, asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to replace Mr Kiunjuri with a 'brilliant' Kenyan before he messes the docket.





“All the country’s main agricultural activities are riddled with problems.”





“The time has come for radical changes.”





“We need a national conference and strategy, and a new way of thinking in the agricultural sector,” said Murkomen.





On his part, Cheruiyot accused Kiunjuri of discriminating against Kalenjins in the running of the sector whereas Rift Valley plays a leading role in agricultural produce.





“Recently, the CS established a task force on coffee and took pilot projects to Central Kenya and Meru region.”





“He ignored Kipkelion West Constituency despite it being a leading coffee production area,” said Cheruiyot .



“The CS doesn’t know how the country’s agricultural map looks like.”





“The President must send him home.”





“We will not allow Kericho and Rift Valley farmers to be discriminated against and left to appear as if we are just but cry babies,” he said.



