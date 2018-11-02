You must name maize cartels or be impeached! KETER tells embattled MWANGI KIUNJURI as he blames BETT for his current woes in the Ministry

Friday November 2, 2018 - Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has told Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, to reveal the names of maize cartels or be impeached in the next seven days.





Addressing a presser at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, Keter said Kiunjuri has failed to rein in on unscrupulous traders who he said have taken over the management of departments in his Ministry.





The vocal MP asked the Minister to resign.





“Why is he still in office? He is not telling us who are these cartels. He even doesn’t know the exact amount of maize that has gone bad. We will impeach him,” said Keter.





The MP also said some traders and millers imported bad maize which is unfit for human consumption.





“Cartels want to create artificial maize shortage since they imported bad ones, we will not allow any more imports because farmers have enough maize,” Keter said.





The fearless lawmaker concluded by asking the Government to clear debts owed to farmers saying huge debts are making many farmers poorer.



