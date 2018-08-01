You have joined thieves, stop talking about new Kenya - JAKOYO MIDIWO tells firebrand KHALWALE for agreeing to support corrupt RUTO

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, has hit out at former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, over his latest decision to back Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking during an interview early today, Midiwo wondered why Khalwale, a once great critic and opponent of Ruto's political ideologies, had suddenly sanitized the DP’s character and even endorsed his 2022 Presidential bid.





According to him, the move by Khalwale was selfish and had shown that he did not stand for morals as he had led his supporters to believe.





The former MP said he had personally trusted the political stand of Khalwale but said that the former vocal Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman in both the National Assembly and Senate had failed to live up to his words and moral standings.





"I am sad that somebody I believed in so much to have morals has dropped all his morals," Midiwo said.





‘The voters of Kakamega should be a very worried lot.”





“They are about to get a candidate who thinks theft is a virtue.”





“He has endorsed theft which he had campaigned against," he added.



