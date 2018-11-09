Yeah I’m insane-see what the ex-Marine officer wrote on social media before he massacred 11 students in California.

Friday, November 09, 2018-

The 28-year old ex-marine officer, who gunned down 11 students in California, had planned the heinous act if his last Facebook post is anything to go by.





Ian David Long, stormed into the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night, firing into the crowd before turning the gun on himself.





The post, which has since been deleted, read: 'I hope people call me insane... (laughing emojis).. wouldn't that just be a big ball of irony?





'Yeah.. I'm insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is 'hopes and prayers'.. or 'keep you in my thoughts'... every time... and wonder why these keep happening...'





The Marine combat veteran, who investigators said may have had PTSD, was a regular at the bar where he massacred 11 people before killing himself.



