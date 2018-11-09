Yeah I’m insane-see what the ex-Marine officer wrote on social media before he massacred 11 students in California.

, , , 05:29

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 09, 2018-The 28-year old ex-marine officer, who gunned down 11 students in California, had planned the heinous act if his last Facebook post is anything to go by.

Ian David Long, stormed into the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night, firing into the crowd before turning the gun on himself.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: 'I hope people call me insane... (laughing emojis).. wouldn't that just be a big ball of irony? 

'Yeah.. I'm insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is 'hopes and prayers'.. or 'keep you in my thoughts'... every time... and wonder why these keep happening...'

The Marine combat veteran, who investigators said may have had PTSD, was a regular at the bar where he massacred 11 people before killing himself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno