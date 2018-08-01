WTF! This crazy guy was spotted strolling in a popular mall while completely NAKED (VIDEO)

, , , , 04:50

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - This crazy guy caused a scene in a popular mall after he stepped out in his birthday suit.

He entered the packed food court and paced up and down nonchalantly looking for a seat.

While some people did not seem bothered, others couldn’t stand him and called for security to escort him out of the mall.

Eventually, he was asked to leave the mall following protests from the disgusted customers.

This is a popular Instagram comedian known to pull some crazy stunts.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @ZEESHAN ALI

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno