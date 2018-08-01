WTF! This crazy guy was spotted strolling in a popular mall while completely NAKED (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - This crazy guy caused a scene in a popular mall after he stepped out in his birthday suit.





He entered the packed food court and paced up and down nonchalantly looking for a seat.





While some people did not seem bothered, others couldn’t stand him and called for security to escort him out of the mall.





Eventually, he was asked to leave the mall following protests from the disgusted customers.





This is a popular Instagram comedian known to pull some crazy stunts.





Watch the video below.







