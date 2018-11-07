Wow!See this bicycle ambulance launched in Jinja, Uganda, Hapa Kenya ni siasa tu(PHOTOs).

Wednesday, November 7, 2018-A Non Governmental Organization in Jinja, Uganda, has launched a life saving bicycle ambulance, the first of its kind in East Africa.

The bicycle ambulance will ease the transport of vulnerable groups of health.

The bicycle ambulances have already been distributed to various hospitals in Jinja and this is a great milestone in the health sector in Uganda.

