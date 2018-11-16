Women are turning out to be the biggest thieves in Kenya! See what CS MONICA JUMA has done in her Ministry! ANN WAIGURU was better!

Friday November 16, 2018 – The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended the arrest and prosecution of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, for stealing Sh 1.7 billion from the Interior Ministry.





According to a report table in the House on Thursday, the committee accused Juma of flouting Government tendering procedures during her tenure as PS Interior.





The committee said the CS awarded a tender to British American Insurance Company at Sh1.7 billion and ignored a supplier who also participated in the bidding process with a lower asking price at Sh629 million.





"Much as provision of Comprehensive Group Life Insurance Cover for National Police and Kenya Prisons Service Staff was particularly required, the Accounting Officer erred and did not adhere to the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2005. ”





“She [Juma] should, therefore, be investigated with a view to being prosecuted, if found culpable," the report read in part.



