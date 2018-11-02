Woman celebrates after her husband’s mpango wa kando got into an accident that left her paraylsed

, , , , 09:07

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Friday, November 02, 2018 - This lady has taken to social media to celebrate after her husband’s side chick was involved in an accident that left her paralysed.

She reckons this is God’s work saying, “My God doesn’t fail me. She should come and F*** him like that now, with no legs”

“The next sidechick I will just be praying for a building to collapse on her.” She adds.

Her post has drawn out mixed reactions with some accusing her of being an evil human being while others, especially married women, supporting her.

Check out the post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 9 football matches where you can make over Sh7,000 from just Sh300 stake.

Friday, November 02, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely out...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno