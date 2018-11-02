Woman celebrates after her husband’s mpango wa kando got into an accident that left her paraylsed

Friday, November 02, 2018 - This lady has taken to social media to celebrate after her husband’s side chick was involved in an accident that left her paralysed.





She reckons this is God’s work saying, “My God doesn’t fail me. She should come and F*** him like that now, with no legs”





“The next sidechick I will just be praying for a building to collapse on her.” She adds.





Her post has drawn out mixed reactions with some accusing her of being an evil human being while others, especially married women, supporting her.





Check out the post below.