Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka visits former President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home days after landing plum job (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 16, 2018- Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is the latest politician to pay former President Daniel Arap Moi a courtesy call at his home in Kabarak.

This comes days after Kalonzo was appointed the new head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) in South Sudan.

Kalonzo was accompanied by his son and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Check out the photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

