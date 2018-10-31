WILLY PAUL urinates on haters and flosses his new Mercedes Benz(VIDEO).

Thursday, November 1, 2018

-Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, has posted a video of his brand new Mercedes Benz.





The youthful singer who was born and brought up in Mathare Slums has been displaying lavish life on social media, something that has elicited mixed reactions.





Some people have been criticizing him for behaving like a secular artist yet he claims to be doing gospel music.





Just recently, he flaunted wads of cash on his IG page and bragged how he is rich.





Here’s a video of his brand new Mercedes Benz that he posted.







