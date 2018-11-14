WILLIAM RUTO is not qualified to be President in 2022 – MARTHA KARUA rants after fake news circulated that she had endorsed him for State House

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has castigated Deputy President William Ruto and his team for using her name during the campaigns.





Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Karua warned Ruto and his sycophants against using her name to create political mileage.





“That is true! I hold the view that William Ruto is the least qualified for the job (presidency) and as such would never endorse him," Karua said.





The former Gichugu MP was responding to reports over a statement allegedly circulating on WhatsApp indicating that she endorsed Ruto for Presidency in 2022.





When a netizen insisted that Ruto will win huge support from the 'hustlers', Karua retorted, "just leave me out of it and I will not be bothered."





Another Kenyan, Marto Fisher , had opined that no dynasty can stop Ruto from ascending to the Presidency.



