Who will rescue this little girl at Spring Valley Apartment in Roysambu, Kwa nini mzazi afanyie mtoto wake hivi?

Tuesday, November 15, 2018 - A concerned Kenyan has raised an alarm and exposed a neighbor who has been mistreating her kid.

This innocent girl who is in class 6 has been going through physical and emotional torture.

She is beaten like a stray dog and forced to do daunting household chores.

Law enforcers should invade Spring Valley Apartment in Mirema Drive, Roysambu, and question the girl’s parents.

Read this post and see how some parents have turned into “animals.”

photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

