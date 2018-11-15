Who is this SEXY LADY who was busted with Mombasa Governor HASSAN JOHO, Is she the latest Gachungwa?Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 04:39
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Handsome Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, who is popularly known as Sultan, attracts women like a magnet.
He has power, money and good looks, something that all women love.
The self-proclaimed Sultan of Mombasa was spotted with an unidentified woman goofing around and having fun together.
Is she the latest Gachungwa?
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST