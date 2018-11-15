Who has seen this LADY? She landed at JKIA from Bahrain yesterday and her family has not traced her since then (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos 05:38
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - This lady landed at JKIA from Bahrain yesterday around 11.10AM in the morning and she has not been seen by her family.
The lady’s family members were left confused and worried after she failed to show up at the waiting bay.
Please if you see her, call the numbers provided.
She was wearing the same clothes she is wearing in this photo.
