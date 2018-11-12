Who bewitched Muranga County? See what religious leaders are saying about ANNE WAIGURU! They want her to take over after UHURU in 2022 elections

Monday November 12, 2018 - A section of religious leaders from Muranga County have called on Deputy President William Ruto to pick Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his running mate.





The religious leaders who were speaking at Kenol town on Sunday endorsed Waiguru who they said is the only woman in Mt Kenya region who can take over the baton from President Uhuru Kenyatta as Central Kenya’s political kingpin.





There are concerns in Central Kenya over who will fill Uhuru’s shoes once he retires in 2022.





But the clerics led by Pastor Titus Ngugi of Gatanga AIPCA said Waiguru is the only one who has enough political clout to be Mt Kenya’s political kingpin.





Pastor Ngugi said that it is high time Mt Kenya region accepted and supported women leadership in the country’s top seat





He also told politicians from Mt Kenya region who have expressed interest in the country’s coveted seat to shelve their ambitions.





Those who have expressed interest in the seat include Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wairia and former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo.



