Who bewitched Muranga County? See what religious leaders are saying about ANNE WAIGURU! They want her to take over after UHURU in 2022 elections

06:09

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday November 12, 2018 - A section of religious leaders from Muranga County have called on Deputy President William Ruto to pick Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his running mate.

The religious leaders who were speaking at Kenol town on Sunday endorsed Waiguru who they said is the only woman in Mt Kenya region who can take over the baton from President Uhuru Kenyatta as Central Kenya’s political kingpin.

There are concerns in Central Kenya over who will fill Uhuru’s shoes once he retires in 2022.

But the clerics led by Pastor Titus Ngugi of Gatanga AIPCA said Waiguru is the only one who has enough political clout to be Mt Kenya’s political kingpin.

Pastor Ngugi said that it is high time Mt Kenya region accepted and supported women leadership in the country’s top seat

He also told politicians from Mt Kenya region who have expressed interest in the country’s coveted seat to shelve their ambitions.

Those who have expressed interest in the seat include Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wairia and former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno