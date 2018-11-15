What’s happening here? Was this guy forced to marry this LADY or is he just acting up? LOOK

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - This photo of a couple in matching outfits is trending on social media.

The body language of the guy has, however, raised eyebrows.

Was he forced to marry this lady as he appeared to deny her in public?

Whatever the case, the lady has driven the point home and the guy’s protestation does not matter.

Remember when former President Mwai Kibaki once called a press conference to announce that he’s married to only wife?

Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

