What’s happening here? This madness was recorded inside a STRIP CLUB - Is this guy ok? (WATCH)

, , , , 09:50

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 02, 2018 - This video from a strip club is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

From the clip, sexy ladies can be seen putting in work as they tried to catch the attention of a patron.

However, the guy looked like a fish out of water, you could think he was dragged into the club.

The ladies tried every trick in the book to catch his attention but he proved a tough nut to crack.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Savage Responses

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 9 football matches where you can make over Sh7,000 from just Sh300 stake.

Friday, November 02, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely out...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno