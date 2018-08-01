What’s happening here? This madness was recorded inside a STRIP CLUB - Is this guy ok? (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 09:50
This video from a strip club is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Savage Responses
From the clip, sexy ladies can be seen putting in work as they tried to catch the attention of a patron.
However, the guy looked like a fish out of water, you could think he was dragged into the club.
The ladies tried every trick in the book to catch his attention but he proved a tough nut to crack.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST