What a ride it has been! WILLIS RABURU pens emotional tribute to JOEY MUTHENGI after she quit Citizen TV.

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - Citizen TV host , Willis Raburu , has paid a glowing tribute to his co-host , Joey Muthengi , as she leaves the Royal Media Services owned TV.





Raburu, who has been co-hosting two shows at Citizen with the sultry lass-Day Break and 10/10, hailed Joey’s work ethic and thanked her for putting up with his craziness.





Taking to Instagram, Raburu wrote:





“What a ride it has been. You inspire me with your passion and meticulous planning, your organization and your amazing spirit.





“Most people don’t even understand our chemistry or how hard it is to find in this industry,” he posted on social media.





“Outside of it, you are my friend. Never judging, always protecting and simply put, you get me.





“Thanks for coping with the noise and for standing with me always in good times and bad,”





Joey has quit Citizen TV to focus on her lucrative deal with a betting firm.



