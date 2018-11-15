WETANGULA wants Kenyan men who impregnate school girls be castrated like dogs! Cases of early pregnancies are on the rise in Kenya

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate teenage pregnancies in the country.





Speaking at the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Wetangula said the statistics on teenage pregnancies are shocking and a pointer to the moral decay in the society.





Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, criticized parents who negotiate with culprits for a lesser punishment or compensation.





He said child molestation attracts a life sentence and urged DPP Noordin Haji to take action.





“The gusto and energy the DPP has shown in pursuing the corrupt should be used to pursue the morally corrupt. People should be in jail and their property seized to take care of the children they have sired,” Wetangula said.





“They should be castrated. Anybody who sees a woman in a 10-year-old child does not deserve to be called to a man,” Wetangula added.





Wetangula’s sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, who asked for the castration of any man who makes any school girl pregnant.





“Any man making a schoolgirl pregnant should be arrested immediately. They do not belong in our society,” she said.



