We will not tell you where quack doctor MUGO WAIRIMU is hiding even if you kill us-MUGO’s parents tell police

Thursday November 8, 2018 -Parents of the quack doctor, Mugo Wairimu, have vowed never to disclose the whereabouts of their son who is on the run from the police following the second expose on his quackery business in medicine.





Speaking during an interview, Mugo’s parents, led by his mother, Regina Wairimu Ndichu, said they are proud of her son and what he has accomplished so far and will not give him up any time soon.





Even though Regina said she was shocked as anyone else about how her son had turned out, she noted that Mugo is still her son and would not reveal his whereabouts to the police even if a gun is put to her head.





At the same time, she said she would not deny that Mugo is her son.





“He is my son with whom I am proud of.”





“Even if you came with a big gun and asked me to deny him, I would die defending him,” said Regina.





Mugo is wanted by police for running illegal clinics from where he sedates and rapes female patients as well as conducts illegal abortions.





