We will not return EVANS KIDERO’s property-Defiant EACC says even after being ordered by court to do so within 72 hours

Thursday November 8, 2018 -The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has vowed to defy the court order to return the property it seized from former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero.





Speaking yesterday, EACC Communication Manager, Ayila Yassin, denied claims that the court ordered it to return all the property they seized from Kidero.





He noted that the conservatory orders had been misunderstood and that EACC will not return all the property under its custody to Kidero.





“It is not true that court ordered the commission to return all the property belonging to the former Governor.”





“The court only directed that EACC return what it finds unrelated to the investigations,” Yassin said.





On Tuesday, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi ruled that any searched and seized property which EACC has already found to be unrelated to the matter at hand must be released forthwith the next 72 hours.



