We can’t sleep, he has transformed his house into a club - Neighbours complain that WILLY PAUL is playing too much loud music.

Friday, November 2, 2018 - Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, has been accused of creating disturbance at his rented house in Syokimau.





According to one of his neighbours, the scandalous gospel singer has transformed his house into a club.





Those with small kids are having a hard time because of the loud noise that comes from Willy Paul’s house.





The proud and arrogant gospel singer who was born and brought up in Mathare slums before becoming famous keeps on playing loud music despite frequent complaints from his neighbors.





“ Neighbours have been going to knock at his door because of the loud music.The loud music is crazy and everyone from our estate complains about it. Personally because of my children, I have gone to knock at his door. He did not open but he turned down the volume."





"I do not think that a gospel artiste is supposed to behave in that manner.” A neighbor of the controversial singer who spoke to The Star said.



