We are not going to dish jobs to political losers anymore - DP RUTO declares as he leaves politicians in the opposition in a quagmire

Monday November 19, 2018 - Politicians who lost in last year’s election will not be hired by Government anymore.





This was revealed by Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday.





Speaking in Kisii County, the DP said that the Government will instead focus on creating employment opportunities for millions of jobless Kenyans.





“There is no space for politicians, what is remaining now is to deliver on our development promises.”





“We agreed with President Kenyatta to unite the country, we do not want politics which is based on propaganda and divisions,” Ruto declared.





The DP further advised that those interested in joining the presidential race should sell their agenda based on their development track record.





“Kenyans will not elect leaders depending on the length of their stories and empty promises.”





“It will be about development,” Ruto added.



