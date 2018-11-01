Watch this VIDEO of NTV’s DENNIS OKARI and his co-anchor, the sexy OLIVE BURROWS,OKARI please make a move.

Thursday, November 1, 2018

-The chemistry between NTV’s Dennis Okari and his co-anchor Olive Burrows is undeniable.





Kenyans have noticed that this beauty called Olive has started sweeping the heart of Okari, who was previously married to Betty Kyallo.





Now that Okari is single, his followers on social media are advising him to waste no time and propose to Olive Burrows.





Their chemistry is just undeniable.





Watch this amazing video.



