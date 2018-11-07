Was this sign language interpreter on Citizen TV drunk-Watch this video going viral and be the judge!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Media News, Videos 04:46
Wednesday, November 07, 2018- There is this video of a sign language interpreter on Citizen TV going viral on social media.
Many Kenyans are convinced that this guy was not sober as he seemed disconnected while interpreting.
This brings to mind the fake sign language interpreter who was arrested during the funeral of former South African president, Nelson Mandela.
Watch the video below and be the judge.
