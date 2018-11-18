Was this COP stunned by this LADY’s beauty when seducing her prompting him to give her his gun?(PHOTO)

Sunday, November 18, 2018-This cop is trending in the interwebs after he gave a lady his G3 rifle to goof around with it.

Some people have been mocking the prison officer claiming that the lady confused him with her beauty, to the extent of handing over his gun to her.

Check out the photo and tell us what you think.


photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

