Warning! Don’t rush to Marie Stopes Clinics to procure an illegal abortion or else you will see what will happen to you! Kenyans told

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Marie Stopes Kenya has been banned by the Medical Practitioners and Dentists' Board from conducting illegal abortions in Kenya.





This follows the hue and cry from medical practitioners across the country over pro abortion activities' campaigns by Marie Stopes.





In a letter to Marie Stopes, the Medical Practitioners and Dentists' Board also directed the health provider to review its existing guidelines for reproductive health services in conformity with the law and the guideline to be submitted within 60 day.





The board accused the hospital chain on Monday of advertising and conducting abortions despite the exercise being illegal in the country.





"Marie Stopes Kenya is directed to pull down the misleading information on its current website and any other information channel to ensure any future on its website shall conform to the provisions," Jackson Kioko, chairman of the inquiry committee.





Marie Stopes, which operates in 37 countries, provides free contraception, advice on family planning, sexual health, safe abortion and post-abortion care but the new directive will also see them divorce health service from advocacy programme.



