Walipatikana kwa lodging wakikulana! How a Kenyan MAN busted his wife-to-be with a secret LOVER a day before their wedding.

Monday, November 13, 2018 - A Kenyan man cancelled his much anticipated wedding after he busted his wife-to-be having sex with her secret lover in a lodging.

The woman was having her last sex date with the secret lover but her proverbial forty days had reached.

She was caught red handed by her husband-to-be having sex with her secret lover in a lodging.

After God and hot porridge, fear women.

