WAIGURU finally forgives RAILA ODINGA for implicating her in the NYS scandal and for saying ‘anagurwa State House’ - Is UHURU behind this??

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has forgiven National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, after he implicated her in the Sh791 million scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).





In September, 2015, Waiguru, who was then Devolution Cabinet Secretary, sued Raila Odinga over defamation.





Through the law firm of Mohamed Muigai and Company, Waiguru accused the aging NASA leader of recklessly tarnishing her name and demanded an apology.





Waiguru further said that Raila portrayed her as a woman of low moral standing who is involved in unethical and professional misconduct. (This is thought to have emanated from his speech in Uhuru Park where he said that Waiguru ‘anagurwa gurwa’ State House)





But, Raila, who has a heart of a lion, refused to apologise and maintained that Waiguru should let investigation agencies look into the theft of public money to determine if she was the one behind the loss of Sh 791 million from the State run institution.





The case has been dragging in the corridors of justice for years but on Wednesday, Waiguru met Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill offices and forgave him.





“Just had a meeting with former Prime Minister H.E Right Honorable @RailaOdinga on the outstanding matter in court. In the spirit of cohesion and reconciliation in the country, the matter stands settled,” Waiguru said.



