VERA SIDIKA regrets undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her BOOBs and warns Kenyan LADIES.

Friday, November 02, 2018 - Curvy socialite, Vera Sidika, has been the undisputed poster girl for plastic surgery in Kenya.





Actually, when the Government banned plastics in Kenya, Vera became a target for online trolls.





While some ladies who go under the knife to enhance their looks never admit it, Vera has been vocal about her breast augmentation and defended the reasons why.





She said:





“Like I had mine done in the States at Beverly Hills and the doctor who did mine has thirty years experience and has done like tens of thousands of surgeries.”





She added:





“That is someone who has experience and you walk to his office he has like people lined up waiting for the surgery.”





“That means, the person is always in the act and they are doing the practical every other day.”





However, it appears she has changed her mind and revealed that she is thinking of getting rid of the implants.





In a recent interview with a local weekly, she said:





“Still, I am not proud of that decision anymore.”





“Today, I regret the boob job. In fact, I even want to get rid of them.”





“All of you ladies rushing to Miami for surgery should learn to love yourselves.”





“If you must, Miami is not the place. Hustle harder and go to Beverly Hills.”





In June this year, a woman by the name Julie Wanza died at Nairobi Hospital after a breast enlargement procedure went wrong.



