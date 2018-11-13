VERA SIDIKA opens up about her HIV status and the one thing that online trolls said that made her cry.

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Vera Sidika is arguably the most trolled celebrity in Kenya.





While you would expect her to have grown thick skin having been in the limelight for over five years now, she also has her limits.





Speaking during a radio interview, Vera who has been hogging headlines over her messy break up with singer Otile Brown, said that claims that she was HIV positive crashed her.





“Before I did the bleaching, some people trolled me online, saying I was HIV positive.”





“I was famous in my own circles and I used to have many followers on my Facebook page, and also as a cover girl of the Pulse magazine, and so I already had a name,” she said.





“It was my haters and people I was modelling with because I had a huge following and I became famous before them.”





“People know that I am clean because I have done several tests online.”





“I cried so much and I even called my mother about it. I mean, it was so tough for me.”





Since then, she has learned to deal with trolls.





“I nowadays love the trolls because most of the people who troll me are not because they hate me, but because they want to seek attention with my page. I can explain, some of them have few likes on their page, but when they put up something in my post, they get so many likes, and that is what I think excites them,” she said.



