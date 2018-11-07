VERA SIDIKA buys her new ‘boyfriend’ a brand new Mercedes Benz car as she mocks her ex-OTILE BROWN (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - Socialite Vera Sidika seems to have fallen head over heels for her new boyfriend barely a month after she parted ways with Kenyan singer, Otile Brown.





After the messy break up with Otile Brown, Vera claimed that the soulful singer had requested Sh500, 000 from her to top up what he had to buy himself a Mercedes Benz.





She went on to accuse Otile Brown of extorting her during their relationship.





The curvy socialite seems to have moved on with Tanzanian model Calisah and she has confirmed the relationship today by taking to Instagram to show off the new car she bought him.





Sharing photos of them posing with the new ride, she wrote: 'I always keep promises. Hope you love your new car @calisah?'





This comes after the pair was spotted enjoying a romantic date together.