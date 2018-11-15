Vacancies in a Timber Company in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacancies in a Timber Company in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 09:52
Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Workshop Manager.
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
· Responsible for leading and organizing the entire activities to ensure overall quality of the final products and timely release within contractual delivery time.
· Ensuring optimal use of resources labor, materials & machines.
· In addition, oversee scheduling of administrative functions needed to support steel workshops operations.
· Will focus on project schedules, project risk issues, direct and indirect cost estimates.
· Review the prevailing system, identify the shortfalls and establish/ maintain appropriate system for measuring necessary aspects of workshop management and improvement.
· Monitor, measure and report on workshop related issues/development plans / achievements within timescales.
· Ensure strict adherence by staff to established safety requirements and maintain compliance.
· Ensures that all established departmental policies, standards, guidelines are being followed by all workshop staff.
· Direct activities in areas of safety and personnel and ensures compliance with Safety and Quality requirements.
· Establish and maintain workshop production goals and objectives to deliver on business strategy
· Accountable for the custody and maintenance of material records
Qualifications and Experience
· Bachelor/Diploma in Wood Technology
· At least 5 years’ experience in a similar field
Position: Junior Interior Designer
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Junior Interior Designer.
Duties and Responsibilities
· Work with clients to design or renovate spaces to meet their standards.
· Enhance the function, safety, and aesthetics of interior spaces
· Select samples, including flooring, carpet, and paint to be approved by client.
· Plan architectural detail such as crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
· Read and interpret blueprints.
· Travel to galleries to purchase artwork for spaces.
· Work with vendors on the selection of pieces.
· Negotiate prices.
· Plan and estimate budgets for projects.
· Supervise decorating of room.
· Hang drapes and artwork.
· Contract out services to other vendors, including painting and carpeting.
· Supervise assistants who carry out their plans and perform administrative tasks Arrange furniture. Coordinate work schedules.
· Follow up with client to ensure design specifications have been met.
Qualification and Experience
· Diploma in Interior Design
· 2 years’ experience in a similar position.
· Good communication and presentation skills
Position: Cost Accountant
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Cost Accountant
Duties and Responsibilities
· Overseeing inventory checks and maintaining accurate accounts for Raw Materials, Work In Progress, Finished Goods and calculating landed cost for imported materials
· Establishing and updating standard costs of manufactured and purchased items,
· Ensuring minimal variance between actual and standard costs,
· Evaluate input costs, work in progress costs and sales costs
· Ensuring filing is done in a timely and accurate manner,
· Work on accounts receivables and payables,
· Computing taxes owed, preparing tax returns, and ensure prompt payment and compliance with taxation legislation,
· Inspecting and updating accounting books and accounting systems,
· Organizing and maintaining financial records,
· Verifying items billed against items ordered and received and reconciling differences through follow-up with the vendor,
· Analyzing and investigating annual and monthly financial accounts;
· Entering and updating accounting data in automated systems, posting financial data to appropriate accounts in an automated accounting system,
· Controlling income and expenditure,
· Preparing reports, budgets, business plans, and financial statements and bank reconciliation of all bank accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
· Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting or related.
· Certified Public Accountant (CPA K)
· 4-5 years’ experience in a similar sector
