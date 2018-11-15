Vacancies in a Timber Company in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Workshop Manager .

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

· Responsible for leading and organizing the entire activities to ensure overall quality of the final products and timely release within contractual delivery time.

· Ensuring optimal use of resources labor, materials & machines.

· In addition, oversee scheduling of administrative functions needed to support steel workshops operations.

· Will focus on project schedules, project risk issues, direct and indirect cost estimates.

· Review the prevailing system, identify the shortfalls and establish/ maintain appropriate system for measuring necessary aspects of workshop management and improvement.

· Monitor, measure and report on workshop related issues/development plans / achievements within timescales.

· Ensure strict adherence by staff to established safety requirements and maintain compliance.

· Ensures that all established departmental policies, standards, guidelines are being followed by all workshop staff.

· Direct activities in areas of safety and personnel and ensures compliance with Safety and Quality requirements.

· Establish and maintain workshop production goals and objectives to deliver on business strategy

· Accountable for the custody and maintenance of material records

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor/Diploma in Wood Technology

· At least 5 years’ experience in a similar field

How to Apply

To apply, CLICK HERE on or before 15th November 2018.





Position: Junior Interior Designer

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Nairobi

Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Junior Interior Designer.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Work with clients to design or renovate spaces to meet their standards.

· Enhance the function, safety, and aesthetics of interior spaces

· Select samples, including flooring, carpet, and paint to be approved by client.

· Plan architectural detail such as crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

· Read and interpret blueprints.

· Travel to galleries to purchase artwork for spaces.

· Work with vendors on the selection of pieces.

· Negotiate prices.

· Plan and estimate budgets for projects.

· Supervise decorating of room.

· Hang drapes and artwork.

· Contract out services to other vendors, including painting and carpeting.

· Supervise assistants who carry out their plans and perform administrative tasks Arrange furniture. Coordinate work schedules.

· Follow up with client to ensure design specifications have been met.

Qualification and Experience

· Diploma in Interior Design

· 2 years’ experience in a similar position.

· Good communication and presentation skills

To apply, CLICK HERE on or before 15th November 2018.





Position: Cost Accountant

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Nairobi

Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Cost Accountant

Duties and Responsibilities

· Overseeing inventory checks and maintaining accurate accounts for Raw Materials, Work In Progress, Finished Goods and calculating landed cost for imported materials

· Establishing and updating standard costs of manufactured and purchased items,

· Ensuring minimal variance between actual and standard costs,

· Evaluate input costs, work in progress costs and sales costs

· Ensuring filing is done in a timely and accurate manner,

· Work on accounts receivables and payables,

· Computing taxes owed, preparing tax returns, and ensure prompt payment and compliance with taxation legislation,

· Inspecting and updating accounting books and accounting systems,

· Organizing and maintaining financial records,

· Verifying items billed against items ordered and received and reconciling differences through follow-up with the vendor,

· Analyzing and investigating annual and monthly financial accounts;

· Entering and updating accounting data in automated systems, posting financial data to appropriate accounts in an automated accounting system,

· Controlling income and expenditure,

· Preparing reports, budgets, business plans, and financial statements and bank reconciliation of all bank accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting or related.

· Certified Public Accountant (CPA K)

· 4-5 years’ experience in a similar sector

To apply, CLICK HERE on or before 15th November 2018.