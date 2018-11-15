Vacancies in a Timber Company in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Workshop Manager.
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Responsible for leading and organizing the entire activities to ensure overall quality of the final products and timely release within contractual delivery time.
·         Ensuring optimal use of resources labor, materials & machines.
·         In addition, oversee scheduling of administrative functions needed to support steel workshops operations.
·         Will focus on project schedules, project risk issues, direct and indirect cost estimates.
·         Review the prevailing system, identify the shortfalls and establish/ maintain appropriate system for measuring necessary aspects of workshop management and improvement.
·         Monitor, measure and report on workshop related issues/development plans / achievements within timescales.
·         Ensure strict adherence by staff to established safety requirements and maintain compliance.
·         Ensures that all established departmental policies, standards, guidelines are being followed by all workshop staff.
·         Direct activities in areas of safety and personnel and ensures compliance with Safety and Quality requirements.
·         Establish and maintain workshop production goals and objectives to deliver on business strategy
·         Accountable for the custody and maintenance of material records
Qualifications and Experience
·         Bachelor/Diploma in Wood Technology
·         At least 5 years’ experience in a similar field
How to Apply
To apply, CLICK HERE on or before 15th November 2018.

Position: Junior Interior Designer
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Junior Interior Designer.
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Work with clients to design or renovate spaces to meet their standards.
·         Enhance the function, safety, and aesthetics of interior spaces
·         Select samples, including flooring, carpet, and paint to be approved by client.
·         Plan architectural detail such as crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
·         Read and interpret blueprints.
·         Travel to galleries to purchase artwork for spaces.
·         Work with vendors on the selection of pieces.
·         Negotiate prices.
·         Plan and estimate budgets for projects.
·         Supervise decorating of room.
·         Hang drapes and artwork.
·         Contract out services to other vendors, including painting and carpeting.
·         Supervise assistants who carry out their plans and perform administrative tasks Arrange furniture. Coordinate work schedules.
·         Follow up with client to ensure design specifications have been met.
Qualification and Experience
·         Diploma in Interior Design
·         2 years’ experience in a similar position.
·         Good communication and presentation skills
To apply, CLICK HERE on or before 15th November 2018.

Position: Cost Accountant
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Our client, a leading timber company that manufacturing and installing products such as joinery, parquet flooring, machined timber and others is seeking to recruit a Cost Accountant
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Overseeing inventory checks and maintaining accurate accounts for Raw Materials, Work In Progress, Finished Goods and calculating landed cost for imported materials
·         Establishing and updating standard costs of manufactured and purchased items,
·         Ensuring minimal variance between actual and standard costs,
·         Evaluate input costs, work in progress costs and sales costs
·         Ensuring filing is done in a timely and accurate manner,
·         Work on accounts receivables and payables,
·         Computing taxes owed, preparing tax returns, and ensure prompt payment and compliance with taxation legislation,
·         Inspecting and updating accounting books and accounting systems,
·         Organizing and maintaining financial records,
·         Verifying items billed against items ordered and received and reconciling differences through follow-up with the vendor,
·         Analyzing and investigating annual and monthly financial accounts;
·         Entering and updating accounting data in automated systems, posting financial data to appropriate accounts in an automated accounting system,
·         Controlling income and expenditure,
·         Preparing reports, budgets, business plans, and financial statements and bank reconciliation of all bank accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
·         Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting or related.
·         Certified Public Accountant (CPA K)
·         4-5 years’ experience in a similar sector
To apply, CLICK HERE on or before 15th November 2018.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
