UTACHEKA ULIE!: This hilarious video will make you laugh so hard till your ribs hurt (WATCH)

Friday, November 09, 2018-

This hilarious video contains profound advice to the youth.





The boy is putting his father to task why he’s poor and the old man struggles to find a reasonable excuse to justice his poverty.





The father even tries to make it look like most rich people didn’t acquire their wealth in legal manner.





However, the boy is not having it and is determined to become rich by all means.





If you don’t want to be explaining to your children work hard today.





Watch the video below.