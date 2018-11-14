Uncircumcised KIKUYU man paraded in public in Kiambu and forced to undergo the cut (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - There was drama in Kiambu after an uncircumcised Kikuyu man was humiliated and shamed in public.

The grown up man was carried in a mkokoteni and moved around so that everyone can see his uncut “machete”.

He was then forced to undergo the cut.

In the Kikuyu tradition, circumcision is a mandatory rite of passage.

But it’s not right to embarrass such a mzee like this in public.

