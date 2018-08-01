Uncertainty as Kenyans question new found ‘love’ between RAILA ODINGA and ANN WAIGURU and the billions that she looted from NYS

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Uncertainty now hangs over the new found relationship between NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru.





The NASA leader met with Waiguru yesterday where they agreed to let by-gones be by-gones and leave the matter of the NYS scandal, in which Raila had accused the Kirinyaga Governor of looting the institution, in the hands of investigators.





Waiguru even agreed to withdraw the case in which she sued Raila for defamation over the NYS saga all in the spirit of reconciliation that the nation has embarked on.





The meeting elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans online with a number expressing uncertainty about the future of the Opposition in Kenya.





Many pointed out the unsettled matter of the NYS scandal where billions were lost when Waiguru served as Devolution CS, and wondered if all that had gone away just by meeting Raila.





"What about the 20 billion looted by Waiguru? Baba acha kutudanganya. (stop lying to us).”





“You’re the Crocodile who ate us on our way to Canaan.”





“We must slay the Mamba dynasty," one user noted.





Another social media user criticized the building bridges initiative by Raila saying it had lost meaning since it was now sanitizing corruption.





"I find this building bridges initiative full of mockery and biased.”





“There is no basis in building alliances with criminals who embezzled millions of taxpayers’ money when those we perceive to innocent like Miguna Miguna are left to starve in a foreign land," he said.



