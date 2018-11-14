Ukiachwa achika! HUDDAH exposes a famous international footballer who keeps insulting her after she dumped him (SCREENSHOTS).

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - Sexy city socialite, Huddah Monroe, has ranted and exposed a famous international footballer who keeps bullying her in the DM simply because she dumped him.

His name is Diafra Sakho, a former player with West Ham Club but he now plays for a major club in France.

Sakho and Huddah once dated but the sexy socialite dumped him.

Sakho has never recovered from the heartbreak and that’s why he keeps on following Hudddah like a fly.

The petite Nairobi socialite has threatened to expose the famous footballer if he continues nagging her.

Here’s what she posted.


Here are photos of the jilted footballer.



